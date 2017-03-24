Inside The Ticker

HSA invites students to observe Holi

The Hindu Student Association hosted a tabling event titled “What’s Holi?” on March 16, informing Baruch College students of the Hindu spring festival of Holi through small activities and food. Also known as the “Festival of Colors,” Holi is traditionally a Hindu holiday celebrated by those in India and Nepal, though it has become popular...
Edit-a-thon fills in the blanks of women’s history

The Equality Archive Women’s History Wikipedia Edit-a-thon took place at Baruch College on Thursday, March 9, during club hours. This was an all-day event dedicated to improving Wikipedia entries on topics linked to the people, history and issues surrounding women’s history in the United States. The objective of the Equality Archive Women’s History Edit-a-thon was...
